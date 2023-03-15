Thank you, Rep. Mark Born, R-Beaver Dam, for holding your informative budget listening sessions to help us understand the priorities of our Wisconsin Republican representatives. I was glad to hear funds for education and infrastructure are shared bipartisan priorities.

I did ask why our representatives refused to allow the public to weigh in with a referendum on the 1849 law that restricts a woman’s right to make reproductive health care choices with her health care provider. Rep. Born suggested referendums don’t mean much because they are nonbinding -- yet the spring ballot has three referendum questions.

One is about bail, and the other is on release before conviction -- both of which the law already provides guidance on. The third concerns recipients of welfare having to apply for work. Welfare is for temporary assistance for needy families -- and we already have the Wisconsin Works program for able-bodied single people to receive public assistance.

So why were these questions included on our ballots, but not one about women’s rights to choose?

Rep. Born suggested we wait and see how the courts decide about the abortion issue, so the makeup of the courts matter. Check that you are registered, and plan to vote April 4 for Janet Protasiewicz for the Wisconsin Supreme Court.

Barb Brown, Mayville

