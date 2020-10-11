Vote to correct our national mistakes -- Larry White

I think the universe is playing a cosmic joke on us. The startling contrast of replacing President Barack Obama with a malignant narcissist and replacing Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died, with an apparent cultist is staggering. We’ve gone from substance to dryer lint.
You can help correct one of those national mistakes by the simple act of voting. If everyone who is capable of reading this letter votes on Nov. 3, we can begin to right the wrongs and restore our sense of balance.
If you don’t care about your own future, at least vote for the future of your kids and grandkids.
If you think voting is too much bother or won’t make a difference, imagine what the next four years could be like without your beloved democracy. We all need to vote like our lives depend on it because life, as we’ve known it, does.
Just vote.
Larry White, Madison
