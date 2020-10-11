 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Vote to correct our national mistakes -- Larry White
0 comments

Vote to correct our national mistakes -- Larry White

  • 0

I think the universe is playing a cosmic joke on us. The startling contrast of replacing President Barack Obama with a malignant narcissist and replacing Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died, with an apparent cultist is staggering. We’ve gone from substance to dryer lint.

You can help correct one of those national mistakes by the simple act of voting. If everyone who is capable of reading this letter votes on Nov. 3, we can begin to right the wrongs and restore our sense of balance.

If you don’t care about your own future, at least vote for the future of your kids and grandkids.

If you think voting is too much bother or won’t make a difference, imagine what the next four years could be like without your beloved democracy. We all need to vote like our lives depend on it because life, as we’ve known it, does.

Just vote.

Larry White, Madison

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics