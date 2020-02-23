Vote to ban Spring Green puppy mills -- Samantha Robbins

Spring Green voters April 7 will have the opportunity to vote on banning research puppy mills in the area. I am a Mount Horeb voter who voted "yes" to ban research puppy mills in similar legislation a couple years ago, and I hope the Spring Green community does the same.
Dogs bred for research have been kept in windowless sheds. They may be sold, tortured in the name of science and killed once they’re done being studied. This rarely results in actual advancement in science or medication, because dogs are not just little humans, and their bodies work differently than ours. (Thank goodness chocolate wasn’t tested on dogs first. Am I right?)
It’s time to stop this nonsense and start treating all dogs like man’s best friend, whether it’s the dog sleeping on our couch or the dog down the street destined for torture and death in a lab.
Samantha Robbins, Mount Horeb