Vote Republican to save America -- Gary Schoppenhorst

Are you sick of the political ads yet? Millions of out-of-state dollars are being spent against U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, alone.

Be informed, read Johnson’s response to every lying ad you see on TV by going to www.wisfacts.com. If you search online for “Mandela Barnes,” it says he’s an American politician. He has little if any private-sector experience. The last thing Wisconsin or America needs is another perpetual politician like President Joe Biden and Gov. Tony Evers.

Social Security and Medicare will run out of money because politicians raid its trust funds. Johnson is one of only a few asking how to prevent it from happening without hurting people. Nearly 5 million illegal immigrants (almost the population of Wisconsin) have entered America, many transporting drugs, since our “divider in chief” took office. Abortion-supporting Democrats have supported the murder of 63 million babies since 1973.

Search online for “Inflation Reduction Act” and see how it will increase inflation and grow the IRS with more agents to attack the middle class. Democrats are responsible for sex education for third-graders, record inflation and gas prices, and the destruction of businesses with COVID-19 mandates. Help save Wisconsin and America: Vote Republican.

Gary Schoppenhorst, Endeavor