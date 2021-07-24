Vote out Trump's puppets in state -- Linda Bernhardt

If Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, wants to placate Donald Trump with a $73,000 investigation into voter fraud, then he should ask the Republican Party to pay for it, not the overworked and underpaid taxpayers of Wisconsin.
But wait, there's more. How much did it cost to send the contingent of GOP Trump sycophants to Arizona to "observe" their bizarre and worthless if not illegal vote audit. Now what was that audit looking for again? Something about bamboo fibers?
The Republicans in Wisconsin are not representing real issues for the voters. Instead, they are spending money recklessly on needless issues. Vos is the "Capitol idiot" who makes up solutions to problems that the Republicans invent so they can "solve" them. That is what they are spending their time on rather than education, from which we all benefit. Education raises people out of poverty and makes them less dependent on government programs.
Help make Wisconsin great again by getting rid of Trump's puppets, including Vos. Vos needs to quit his legislative job and go work for Trump.
Linda Bernhardt, Platteville