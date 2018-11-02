In the fall of 2011, during a Republican primary debate, the crowd cheered when it was mentioned that over 200 people had been executed by Texas Gov. Rick Perry. Later the crowd applauded when it was suggested that people without insurance should be allowed to die.
I was shocked by the lack of compassion and blood lust demonstrated by the audience. I suggested then that the Republican leaders had an obligation to disavow these attitudes, and if they weren’t willing to disavow them, then we should disavow the Republican Party.
Now, seven years later, rather than disavowing these attitudes, the Republican Party has embraced a leader that stokes the flames of division and hatred. He embraces tyrants and belittles our allies. Common courtesy and good manners are denigrated as being politically correct. He told us a group of Nazi demonstrators were full of good people, and that a politician who attacks a reporter was someone to be admired.
Is it any wonder hate crimes are on the rise, pipe bombs are sent to political leaders, and mass shootings regularly occur?
Tuesday is the time to disavow the Republican blood lust and lack of compassion, and to remove the president’s enablers.
John Hallinan, Stoughton