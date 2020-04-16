Vote out the GOP for election shenanigans -- Scott Freeman

With Republicans around the country saying that increasing voter turnout would “be extremely devastating to Republicans,” it’s tempting to think the Republicans in the Wisconsin Legislature had evil intent when they did not allow safer voting or more time to return mailed ballots in the spring election.

Tempting, but hard to prove.

The good news is that we the people don’t have to understand their motives as we consider how to vote next time.

It doesn’t matter if the Republican legislators were intentionally evil, coldly calculating or just plain clueless. Either way, they deserve to be voted out of office. They did not even have the decency to discuss possible solutions during Gov. Tony Ever’s special session. One of the Republicans' many mistakes was adjourning that session mere moments after it began, instead of discussing the issue like well-intentioned adults.

Next election, let’s vote for people who want to encourage voting, not those who hope to minimize our voter turnout. In Wisconsin, those pro-voting, pro-democracy public servants are called Democrats.

Scott Freeman, Madison