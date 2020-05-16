Vote out reckless right-wing justices -- William Bauer

The Wisconsin Supreme Court made our state the laughing stock of the nation when it overruled Gov. Tony Evers’ decision to postpone a statewide election in the midst of the pandemic, forcing voters to the polls in person.

But the court has now outdone itself with its decision to overturn the governor’s orders to keep us safe during the pandemic. The decision by four of the right-wing activist justices not only endangers the health and safety of all in Wisconsin, but also will do untold damage to our economy. These politicians in robes apparently think that showing Gov. Evers who is boss is more important.

The only way to protect ourselves from these dangerous and reckless justices is to vote them out of office. Justice Daniel Kelly is a lame duck and was already voted out. The three others who should be rejected and voted out when they are up for election: Chief Justice Patience Roggensack in 2023, Justice Rebecca Bradley in 2026, and Justice Annette Ziegler in 2027.

These elections seem a long way off. But the voters will not forget these destructive decisions.

William Bauer, Fitchburg, retired attorney