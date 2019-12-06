Many years ago, my grandma passed away slow and painfully from cancer. While she was lying there -- in too much pain to move -- with her family around her, she said, "If anyone were to bring me marijuana, I'd try it. I never tried it before, but I don't care. I'm in too much pain." Since marijuana was illegal in Wisconsin, no one ever brought her anything.
This is not at all a unique story. Many across this state can share similar experiences, as I have learned.
In January, Illinois will allow anyone 21 or older to purchase marijuana. Though this is good news, it still remains illegal in Wisconsin. A majority of prohibitionist legislators at the state Capitol in Madison are refusing to act on anything.
Some law enforcement officials in Wisconsin have warned residents they will enforce laws against marijuana. This can only pin the backs of many Wisconsinites up against a wall.
If I am faced with a choice between helping a loved one relieve their pain and breaking a law, I really have no choice -- I will break that law.
Prohibitionists need to be voted out of office, and we need full legalization.
Robby Ree, Stoughton