Vote out partisan court justices -- Patrick McCutcheon

Remember these names: Patience Roggensack, Rebecca Bradley and Annette Ziegler.

These Wisconsin Supreme Court justices just voted to throw out 220,000 legally cast absentee ballots in Dane and Milwaukee counties. Why? Because the Trump campaign decided, after the fact, they didn’t like the directions the clerks in those counties provided to voters, and they knew a lot of Democratic votes were cast via absentee ballots in those two counties.

The hope was that by disallowing this number of ballots, the vote in Wisconsin would shift to favor President Donald Trump. The really disturbing fact is that the Trump campaign only wanted to throw out the ballots from these two strongly liberal and democratically leaning counties rather than all counties across the state with similar issues. These two counties also are racially diverse.

So remember those names. And when they come up for reelection -- Roggensack in 2023, Bradley in 2026, and Ziegler in 2027 -- make them realize that attempts to thwart democracy have consequences.

Make them realize they are not supposed to be partisan puppets for either political party. Vote them out of office.

Patrick McCutcheon, Fitchburg