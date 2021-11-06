Vote out leaders who don't listen -- Joe Tripalin

As I observe the actions of local, state and national politicians, I am struck that many are completely tone deaf to the desires of their constituents.
This is particularly true of the liberal progressives. They operate in the role of rulers, and rulers don't have to listen to the people they rule.
A great example is Madison's progressive Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway and her determined effort to put 60-foot rapid transit buses on State Street. Yes, they are buses that are longer than 53-foot semi-tractor trailers you see on the highway.
The mayor has heard pleas not to do this from the business owners on State Street, from four former mayors of Madison, and from a wide spectrum of the serfs -- oops, people -- she rules. All these pleas have had no effect on the mayor.
This is just another example of the world we live in where politicians think they are smarter, more sophisticated and more socially adept than the people who voted them into office. Vote these people out of office.
Joe Tripalin, McFarland