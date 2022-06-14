Vote out lawmakers to end rigged maps -- Thomas Bartell

We live in a representative democracy. That means citizens choose representatives to make decisions based on the desires of the majority of their constituents to improve the lives of all (in theory). This is supposed to occur at the state level (our Legislature) and at the federal level (Congress).

Unfortunately, here in Wisconsin things have gone awry. The vast majority of the citizens of this state want changes in our voting districts to eliminate the political gerrymandering that protects incumbents and allows them to choose their voters instead of the other way around. The vast majority of the citizens of this state want reasonable changes in gun laws (expanded background checks to include every gun sale, banning military-style assault weapons and high-capacity magazines).

But do our “representatives” listen to the will of the people? No, they are more interested in protecting their jobs than doing their jobs. Their inaction is both inexcusable and cowardly.

There is only one way to address this problem -- but only if the voters of Wisconsin find the courage to do the right thing. And you all know what the right thing is.

Thomas Bartell, Verona