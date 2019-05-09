I don’t know anyone who wouldn't be sickened by the recent news of more mass shootings, including the school shooting near Denver.
But the politicians have barely bothered to make the obligatory: “Our hearts go out to the victims and families” speech.
I'm writing to remind people this doesn’t have to keep happening. You don’t see this in Canada or Australia because their governments woke up and implemented gun reform. You see it here because nationally the Republican-controlled Senate won’t even allow a vote. And locally, we have state leaders such as Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, and Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, who tow the line of the National Rifle Association.
While these lawmakers and their colleagues are pushing stricter anti-abortion legislation right now, they show no concern for the safety of children in our schools or the public at large. They have no problem proposing jailing physicians for making a medical decision, but you won’t see them holding gun manufacturers or parents of shooters liable to civil or criminal action.
Until they’re voted out, the problem will continue.
Paul Mickey, Madison