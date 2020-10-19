 Skip to main content
Vote out hypocritical state Republicans -- Carl Sinderbrand
Inconsistencies and hyperbole are stock-in-trade for politicians. Yet sometimes their hypocrisies are so significant as to place our society at risk by undermining our faith in our institutions.

So it is with Wisconsin's Republican leadership.

They profess to be pro-life, but they have refused to take any of the steps necessary to protect the lives of our citizens. Indeed, they have fought any efforts to protect our health, contributing to thousands of unnecessary illnesses and death. Apparently, life for them ends at birth.

They profess to love our country, but they do all within their power to discourage and prevent voters from exercising the most important civic right and duty we have as Americans. I am not and never have been a member of any political party, and in the past have voted for candidates from both parties. But I cannot abide the current, abhorrent version of the GOP that would sacrifice our lives and the very foundations of our republic.

It is time to replace them with legislators who care about our country's well-being. Please vote.

Carl Sinderbrand, Middleton

