LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Vote out GOP climate deniers -- Randy Schramm

I am truly amazed at how off the rails the Republican Party is.

Their denial of climate change, by far the most serious issue we all face, is astonishing. Do they not have children or grandchildren? Don't they want to see them grow up in a planet capable of sustaining them? Do they not see the damage that it causes all over the world?

Their agenda of maintaining power at all costs through voter suppression and gerrymandering is destroying our democracy and may destroy the planet as well. All this just to support the oil companies. We must vote them out at all levels of government.

Randy Schramm, Madison

