Vote out Biden's bad administration -- David Stalowski

Are you happy or better off now, after one-and-a-half years under the Biden administration? We have two-and-a-half years remaining.

Do you like paying more for gas at the pump and at the grocery store? Are you thinking twice about going on vacation this year? Do you like that people are pouring over our border illegally because of the administration's policies? Millions of people have crossed our border.

We are seeing a rise in crime in Democrat-run cities. Do you feel safer today than you were one-and-a-half years ago? How’s your 401(k) retirement performing? Mine feels like a 201(k) plan.

This administration hasn't done anything to help our country. Come 2024 election, vote it out. But do it legally.

David Stalowski, Verona