Vote online against sandhill crane hunt -- Lisa Bernard

The Dane County Humane Society encourages people to vote against a sandhill crane hunt in Wisconsin during the DNR Conservation Congress’ annual spring public hearing. You can vote online at go.madison.com/SpringHearing from 7 p.m. on April 11 until 7 p.m. on April 14.

First, sandhill cranes are slow to reproduce. Their age to maturity is 3 to 8 years old for breeding, and they’re monogamous. A successful breeding season only produces a small number of eggs. Hunting sandhill cranes could cause the population to plummet in Wisconsin.

Second, authorized hunting of sandhill cranes puts the federally endangered whooping crane at risk. Whooping cranes appear very similar to sandhill cranes and are just as slow to reproduce. Any loss of the endangered whooping crane because of a sandhill crane harvest is unacceptable.

Third, if sandhill cranes are considered a nuisance, more humane deterrent strategies can be utilized. These include fencing, harassment devices or a product such as Avipel to stop birds from consuming agricultural corn. Landowners already can obtain a permit to shoot cranes on a case-by-case basis.

Please vote in the hearing and contact your representatives to tell them to protect the cranes. Say "no" to sandhill crane hunting.

Lisa Bernard, Dane County Humane Society