Vote 'no' on Madison school referendums -- Susan Solomon
I will be voting "no" on both of the Madison School District referendums, and I urge others to do the same.

I attribute the referendums to the collective inexperience of the current board members. The issue for me is the arrogant insensitivity being demonstrated -- that during a pandemic which has caused huge economic hardships throughout the city, the current School Board is apparently oblivious to the widespread suffering of their constituents.

Join me in educating the board on the realities of life during COVID-19 by voting "no" on Nov. 3.

Susan Solomon, Madison

