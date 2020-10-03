Vote like we're all in this together -- John Montgomery

Face it, much of our country has become worse off under President Donald Trump’s watch, not great again.
Even before the unnecessarily harsh pandemic, our economy was terribly uneven. And now half the people want the police to get tougher, and the other half fear the police. Yet the president does not recognize these divisions (or purposely ignores them, if not promoting them).
This is wrong.
We are all better off only when we are all better off. Not when only some of us are safe, and not when the wealthiest have vastly more than everyone else.
We are all in this together. Shouldn’t we start acting and voting that way?
John Montgomery, Madison
