Vote in November to retire Ron Johnson -- Billy Feitlinger

U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, said Social Security and Medicare should be subject to annual budget talks and that we should consider privatizing Social Security by investing some of its funds in the stock market.

Social Security and Medicare have been protected from the whims of yearly congressional budget negotiations for good reason. They are different from federal "discretionary" programs. They are the foundation of our nation's retirement security and a sacred commitment between our government and our citizens. Moreover, they are earned benefits -- Americans contribute over a lifetime of work and receive a measure of dignity and financial independence when they retire.

His record on Medicare cuts are no better. Just last month Johnson voted against allowing the government to negotiate drug prices for seniors, against a $35 cap on insulin and against a $2,000 limit on out-of-pocket drug costs for the elderly.

In his 12 years in office, Johnson's major legislative achievement was his withholding his support of the 2017 Trump tax cut until congressional Republicans supported his amendment to add an additional tax cut, which benefitted himself and other wealthy business owners. He makes this his priority rather than average Wisconsinites.

It's time to retire Johnson.

Billy Feitlinger, Madison