People, this is on us.
The candidates on the ballot have sharp contrasts, and it is up to us to decide what kind of state and country we live in. We have a clear choice, and we will see what our values really are. People who choose not to vote: You are complicit with whatever happens.
I believe that years from now my grandchildren are going to ask me what I did during this pivotal time. I need to be able to say I did everything I knew how to do to protect their futures. Get out and work. Get out the vote.
Marie Martini, Mount Horeb