Vote for Wayne Strong and Christina Gomez Schmidt for Madison School Board -- Dave Cieslewicz

In the midst of a pandemic, local elections might not seem so significant. But Madison is a strong community, and we are better positioned than most places to recover when it’s over.

And when this crisis is behind us, the one institution in our city that continues to concern me is also its most important: our public schools. That’s why the choices we make for local School Board members are so important.

After reviewing the experience and positions of the candidates, I’ve cast my absentee ballot for Christina Gomez Schmidt and Wayne Strong. These are people of reason, commitment and good judgment. They are just what the board needs more than ever.

Dave Cieslewicz, former Madison mayor

