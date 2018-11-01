I believe in Wisconsin’s motto: Forward.
I also believe the best way to continue going forward is to vote for every Republican on the ballot Nov. 6.
Wisconsin’s unemployment rate is below 3 percent. Nearly 95 percent of Wisconsinites have health coverage, and the state’s poverty rate is the lowest it’s been in years.
Those are the results of Republican reforms both in Washington and Wisconsin.
So far during President Donald Trump’s administration, the House of Representatives have passed hundreds of conservative bills. But many are tied up in the U.S. Senate. That obstructionism is supported by U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Madison.
State Sen. Leah Vukmir, R-Brookfield, has a strong record of conservative votes in Wisconsin even when some maybe weren’t popular or provided George Soros’ people with TV ad fodder.
We need Vukmir to replace Baldwin in Washington. We fired former U.S. Sen. Russ Feingold twice, so we can fire Baldwin, too. But it’s up to you to vote.
Sen. Baldwin is Wisconsin’s obstructionist in chief in Washington. Even before she had her personal meeting or any committee hearings with Brett Kavanaugh, Sen. Baldwin was in lockstep with the likes of Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and announced she would vote "no."
We’ve seen how the Democrats treated Christine Blasey Ford and Judge Brett Kavanaugh. I suspect we will see even worse in the coming days.
Pamela Hartwig, Elkhorn