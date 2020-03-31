Vote for Vander Meulen is essential -- John Matthews

In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

While I have been heavily involved in the political end of Madison School District business for a half-century, I have rarely written a letter to the editor. But this year’s election offers a stark choice.

The reelection of Nicki Vander Meulen is essential. She understands the role of the School Board and serves with distinction. She does not hesitate to advance matters that are essential to the well-being of students’ education, and the communities that make up the district. Vander Meulen makes a tremendous effort, and admirably fulfills the responsibility of a board member.