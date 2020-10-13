Vote for the future, vote for Trump -- Don Hilbig

The Nov. 3 election provides only one real choice: President Donald Trump.
Yes, I am aware he has flaws and a rough edge. He can be rude and arrogant at times, and he certainly is not a smooth-talking politician. He is more of a construction worker, common man kind of person. He is not afraid to fight when threatened or provoked. It is the first duty of any president to defend against any enemies, both foreign and domestic.
President Trump is a patriot, loves America and our Constitution and our way of life including capitalism -- the well spring of our economic prosperity. President Trump also recognizes that God has richly blessed this nation.
But it is his actions and deeds that really mark him as a leader. This includes tax cuts, deregulation to stimulate the economy, and defeating and ending the threat of ISIS. He rebuilt our military, brought home American manufacturing jobs, achieved energy independence, secured our borders and created a record employment rate prior to COVID-19.
He did all this despite a constant barrage of attacks by Democrats and the media. President Trump stands for America, and he is determined to have the rule of law prevail, and to have order in our towns and cities.
Vote for your future on Nov. 3. Vote for President Trump.
Don Hilbig, Muskego
