We the voters of Wisconsin will be able to make a choice in April to give ourselves the protection of the Wisconsin constitution when crimes are committed against us -- any crime from car theft to burglary to sexual assault to the murder of a loved one.
The victims' rights amendment, known popularly as Marsy's Law, but tailored specifically for Wisconsin, will assure us that we will have an equal voice to offenders. When courts are deciding, for instance, which conditions an offender should be released under, what court dates are scheduled, and what sentence to impose after conviction, the victim deserves an equal say.
Though we have some of these rights now by statute, securing these rights in the state constitution will send the message that our state values the voices of the survivors of crime, those most directly affected by crimes that negatively impact all the citizens of our state each time any one of us is victimized.
Send the message -- our voices matter. Vote "yes" to Question 1 on the April ballot for additional rights of crime victims.
Bob Kaiser, Madison