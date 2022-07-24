Vote for Ratcliff in August primary -- Heidi Murphy

I serve with Melissa Ratcliff on the Cottage Grove Village Board and know her as a friend. On Aug. 9, she will be on the ballot for state representative. I cannot think of a better person to represent us in the state Legislature.

As a colleague, Ratcliff is respectful, hardworking and focused on bringing people together to find solutions. She knows the issues inside and out. She is also one of the hardest working people I know. Her dedication to her community, to her family and to volunteering for a number of good causes is inspiring to me.

Ratcliff urged me to run for the village board, and it is an honor to serve with her. I urge voters through the district, including the town and village of Cottage Grove, to join me in voting for Ratcliff in the Democratic primary on Aug. 9.

Heidi Murphy, Cottage Grove