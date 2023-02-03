In the upcoming Feb. 21 primary election, we will get a chance to choose our candidate for the state Supreme Court.

Only two of the candidates favor a woman’s right to choose -- Milwaukee County Judge Janet Protasiewicz and Dane County Judge Everett Mitchell. Both are also in favor of fair redistricting maps. It’s critical that one of these two receive enough votes to advance to the April 4 election.

The other two candidates are extremist conservatives who have been endorsed by anti-abortion groups and have ties to former President Donald Trump. Trump endorsed former Justice Dan Kelly and praised him at a rally in Milwaukee. Judge Jennifer Dorow’s husband was a security official for Trump’s events in Wisconsin.

One of the most important issues likely to come before the court is the 1849 Wisconsin law banning abortions, still on the books after 173 years. Wisconsin also has one of the most aggressive partisan gerrymandered districting maps in the nation -- maps approved by the conservative Wisconsin Supreme Court.

It's time for change in Wisconsin. Please vote for Protasiewicz or Mitchell to restore reproductive rights and fair voting maps.

Mariette Nowak, East Troy

