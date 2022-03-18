Vote for Mullen for Milton schools -- Wilson Y. Leong

When asked who had my support in the upcoming Milton School Board race, I said without hesitation, "I’m voting for just Rick Mullen."

I have had ample opportunities in the past few weeks to analyze the aims and objectives of the various candidates in the Milton School Board race. Mullen’s honest and practical approach sets him apart from the other candidates. He understands the role of an efficient, visionary school board on the overall stability of the district.

Mullen is the only qualified candidate running for Milton School Board. He listens carefully, asks questions that cut to the heart of issues and does his research. This approach has and will produce fair, intelligent and solid decisions for the district.

Mullen will apply his strong character and ethics to see that all students, teachers and staff are treated respectfully and equitably. He will continue to bring his vision, expertise and dedication to our board.

We’re lucky to have such a community-involved person standing for reelection to the Milton School Board.

On April 5, I strongly encourage you to join me and vote only for Mullen.

Wilson Y. Leong, Milton