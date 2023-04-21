Another week in the United States comes with yet another mass shooting.

It’s common now in our country to watch the nightly news and see that some unhinged individual has shot multiple people, killing many, while using a military-type rifle, typically an AR-15. These weapons are more lethal and do more damage to a human body than an average hunting rifle. We are no longer shocked at yet another shooting tragedy.

Perhaps we are numb to these shootings, but in the end it is in part our own fault. No other country allows this endless, predictable carnage. Why do we?

It’s because as a people we keep on electing our federal representatives who allow this human slaughter to continue. These representatives, with their misguided and uninformed principles believe our Constitution allows for anyone to own virtually any weapon under the guise of our "sacred" Second Amendment. It has been continuously misinterpreted.

This amendment has been misconstrued by our U.S. Supreme Court, enabling these representatives to also wrongly interpret it for our gun-loving society. It’s largely Republicans who stonewall any meaningful gun safety regulation. Voting in legislators who believe in gun safety legislation can end this carnage.

Mark Quinn, Madison

