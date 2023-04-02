Following the District 19 Madison City Council debate on March 23, here are our thoughts.

Of the two candidates, Kristen Slack and John Guequirre, we prefer Slack. Guequirre’s name is on expensive mailers (just delivered), paid for by Realtors Association of South Central Wisconsin Housing Advocacy fund. He’s endorsed by developers and our retiring unpopular City Council representative.

Slack cares about controlled growth, recognized the need for housing and supports environmental protection for our lake. She speaks and acts knowingly. She's not complacent and seeks positive change. She offers youthful, positive energy to growing and changing neighborhoods.

Madison is faced with the need for planned housing and long-range development to accommodate the growth. The State Journal endorsed Slack, and we're voting for her.

David and Kate Eberhard, Madison

