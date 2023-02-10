Many on the left want you to believe that the upcoming nonpartisan primary election for Wisconsin Supreme Court justice is about how the four candidates feel about two and only two issues: abortion (also called "a woman’s right to choose") and redistricting (gerrymandering).

A liberal’s definition of a woman’s right to choose is basically that abortion should be legal in all cases, without exception. But only 19% of Americans agree with that position, according to data from Pew Research Center.

Don’t allow yourself to be deceived. Their goal is to elect justices who will do their bidding, regardless of the law. As for redistricting, their only gripe is that the current maps don’t favor them. They were in full control in 2009 and had their chance to enact a nonpartisan method to redistricting, but took a pass.

Justices take an oath to support the constitution of the state of Wisconsin and to administer justice faithfully and impartially. No clause encourages them to consider applying judicial activism whenever they deem it necessary. No sub-paragraph exhorts them to only listen to the loudest and most extreme voices.

The judicial branch interprets laws and determines their constitutionality. They don’t make laws.

Vote for a candidate who understands that.

David J. Rizzo, Fitchburg

The Mendota Marsh collection