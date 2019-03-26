This Wisconsin Supreme Court election between Judge Brian Hagedorn and Judge Lisa Neubauer is the most consequential of our lifetime.
A Neubauer victory would undo the innumerable reforms that returned Wisconsin from the abyss. Neubauer's election would result in a continuation of the radical, progressive jurisprudence espoused by Justice Shirley Abrahamson, the most partisan justice to ever sit on the Wisconsin Supreme Court.
Recently, while speaking before the Door County Democratic Party, Neubauer castigated Hagedorn for his ties to former Gov. Scott Walker and the Republican Party, and decried Hagedorn’s “partisanship.” Stop and think about her denunciation, for a minute. She castigated her opponent for being a Republican and working for Gov. Walker, while speaking at a Democratic Party event -- her actions are the epitome of hypocrisy.
Unlike many progressive activists, Neubauer puts her money where her mouth is, having contributed more than $27,000 to Democratic candidates and liberal politicians including several donations totaling $8,800 to former Gov. Jim Doyle, shortly before he appointed her to the Court of Appeals. That's an example of nepotism at its finest.
Neubauer is nothing more than a left-wing shill masquerading as an impartial justice.
Judge Hagedorn has my vote on April 2.
Christopher Schaefer, Madison