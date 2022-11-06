 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Vote for GOP to restore trust -- Christopher OBrien

Imagine that a local police officer is involved in a shooting. Outsiders arrive to riot. How long would your town survive?

Instead of urging calm and waiting for an investigation, Democratic leaders questioned a Kenosha officer’s actions. Four days of rioting resulted in two deaths, a smoldering city and traumatized families.

Gov. Tony Evers has failed to reverse a rising crime wave and should be retired.

Like the governor, Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes sought to empty half of our prison population. Barnes also has talked about reducing budgets for police departments. Yet he denies this today and criticized America in an interview to Russian state-owned media.

The Legislature’s job is to write the law, while the attorney general is tasked to enforce them. However, Attorney Josh Kaul has decided to ignore laws he doesn't like. In August, he sued to ignore Wisconsin’s legally valid abortion law, and declined to investigate evidence of possible voter fraud at a Racine County nursing home.

This four-year experiment has ended. Vote for Republicans to restore public trust.

Christopher O'Brien, Watertown

