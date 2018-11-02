You can take action to elect state representatives who favor a nonpartisan process for drawing the maps that determine electoral district boundaries as population changes.
This takes place every 10 years. The maps can be drawn by politicians or by an independent nonpartisan commission. Gerrymandering is a process by which politicians draw the maps specifically to favor their respective parties. The polarization of our political system is a byproduct of this process. We can do something about it. Contact your candidates for state Assembly, state Senate and governor. Vote accordingly.
This is not a conservative or liberal issue. It’s a democracy issue.
We can affect change, but it takes action. I told my kids when they were young that they had a choice: Either be in the arena participating or in the audience looking on. Each of us in a democracy has the same choice. Voting is the power that each of us has in the arena. Now we need to take action to make sure we are truly represented through a fair voting process.
Contact your state candidates and communicate your position on this issue. Request a timely response about whether or not they will vote for an independent nonpartisan redistricting commission.
Bob Lange, Columbus