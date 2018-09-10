Public education in Wisconsin will be on the ballot in November.
Tony Evers, the state superintendent of schools, who has made it his life’s work to improve public education will face Gov. Scott Walker who had barely taken the oath of office in 2011 when he began his attack on public education and public school teachers.
Gov. Walker followed up with a major expansion of the private school voucher program and diverted millions of much needed state tax dollars from public schools.
Evers is a product of public education in Wisconsin, graduating from Plymouth High School and UW–Madison. He also has worked in school districts in Tomah, Oakfield and Verona prior to becoming state superintendent.
Evers will honor the vision of the founders of our state. The right to a public education was written into the state Constitution:
"The legislature shall provide by law for the establishment of district schools, which shall be as nearly uniform as practicable; and such schools shall be free and without charge for tuition to all children between the ages of 4 and 20 years; and no sectarian instruction shall be allowed therein."
A vote for Evers is a vote for public education. A vote for Walker is not.
It is really that simple.
John Finkler, Middleton