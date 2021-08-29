Vote for Democrats with common sense -- Ken Richardson

Many Republicans insist the riot on Jan. 6 at the U.S. Capitol building was not a riot.
U.S. Rep. Andrew Clyde, R-Ga., who was led to safety early in the riot, later said, "to call it an insurrection, in my opinion, is a bald-faced lie."
In this insurrection (or riot) more than 100 people were injured, several died, glass was shattered, doors were battered, some rioters chanted "Hang Mike Pence," and there was property damage and extra expense, such as National Guard troops. So far, hundreds of rioters have been arrested.
Despite this, U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, said of the rioters, "I knew those were people who love this country, that truly respect law enforcement, (and) would never do anything to break the law."
Members of Congress get paid about $175,000 a year plus benefits by taxpayers to make decisions about many issues. The two officials quoted here represent Republicans who lack common sense and good judgment about not seeing and hearing an "insurrection" as obvious as the Jan. 6 riot. What a waste of taxpayer funds. What a threat to our Democracy.
In the next election vote for Democrats at all levels of national and state government. Vote for a "common sense" America.
Ken Richardson, Lodi