Vote for Democrats to save democracy -- Don Foy

Some Republican voters may think Democrats who say our democracy is in danger are electioneering hysteria. They are not. Here’s some examples why:

Donald Trump himself continues to claim he actually won the race for president in 2020, though he can produce no evidence. He has also pressured officials in Michigan and Georgia, not to mention his own vice president, to somehow overthrow election results.

That set the template for many Republicans. The Washington Post surveyed 19 Democrat and 19 Republican candidates for state offices across the country, and asked them if they would abide by their election results. All the Democrats said they would, but many of the Republicans refused to commit to that basic bedrock rule of democracy.

Here in Wisconsin, U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, tried to deliver a slate of fake electors to Vice President Mike Pence in an attempt to undermine the 2020 election. What a role model.

Also, the Republican-dominated state Legislature refuses to confirm a number of Gov. Tony Evers appointments. This has allowed several officials appointed by former Gov. Scott Walker to refuse to leave their positions, even though their terms of office have expired. Despite Evers' victory, the will of the majority who voted for him is thwarted.

This is all absurd and corrupt. Our democracy is threatened. Defend democracy, vote Democrat.

Don Foy, La Farge