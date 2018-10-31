While the president is out telling lie after lie to his base, the Democrats are knocking on door after door bringing hope to the people in our country.
Some are young. Some are middle age. But their message is clear. It is time for a change from Republican neglect.
Democrats will meet the needs of the people by improving health care, protecting Medicare and Medicaid, offering tax cuts for you and not the wealthy, offering aid to schools and programs for infrastructure that will not only build needed roads and bridges but also provide jobs. When have you heard a Republican make such a commitment?
Democrats welcome women to run for office or come out and cast their important vote. Our country needs to hear women’s concerns and encourage them to fight to bring their values to government.
Young people, we hear you and your cry to ban bump stocks and support a three-day waiting period. A fight against the National Rifle Association will be tough, but saving your lives is a cause where Democrats will be tougher.
Democrats need to win the House and the Senate to bring this all about. Think big and vote Nov. 6. Vote for Democrats -- it’s the vote of your lifetime.
Diana Vance, Monroe