 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical
LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Vote for conservatives to restore prosperity -- Gregory Erickson

  • 0

Follow along as State Journal cartoonist Phil Hands draws his latest cartoon about the decision of U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, to run for reelection.

After two acts of despicable cowardly vandalism -- one at a pro-life center in Madison a few weeks ago, and now at Vince's Restaurant in Monroe -- it's clear Democrats are terrified of upcoming elections.

They offer hate and division. It's time for a principled conservative, Charity Barry, to replace liberal rubber stamp, U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan, D-Black Earth, who has voted for every failed Democratic policy crippling our country today.

Inflation is an assault on the poor. Your 401(k)s are suffering huge. Democrats have failed. Vote for conservatives such as Barry for Congress, Kevin Nicholson for governor, David King for lieutenant governor, Eric Toney for attorney general and Orlando Owens for state treasurer. Also, support www.conventionofstates.com to limit federal government power.

Only conservatives can restore prosperity to our economy and principled leadership to our government.

Gregory Erickson, Dodgeville

People are also reading…

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics