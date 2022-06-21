Vote for conservatives to restore prosperity -- Gregory Erickson

After two acts of despicable cowardly vandalism -- one at a pro-life center in Madison a few weeks ago, and now at Vince's Restaurant in Monroe -- it's clear Democrats are terrified of upcoming elections.

They offer hate and division. It's time for a principled conservative, Charity Barry, to replace liberal rubber stamp, U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan, D-Black Earth, who has voted for every failed Democratic policy crippling our country today.

Inflation is an assault on the poor. Your 401(k)s are suffering huge. Democrats have failed. Vote for conservatives such as Barry for Congress, Kevin Nicholson for governor, David King for lieutenant governor, Eric Toney for attorney general and Orlando Owens for state treasurer. Also, support www.conventionofstates.com to limit federal government power.

Only conservatives can restore prosperity to our economy and principled leadership to our government.

Gregory Erickson, Dodgeville