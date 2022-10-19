Vote for common sense this election -- Donald Krueger

The campaign is almost over, and thank God -- because I can't watch another political commercial. Besides, I know how I will vote. My vote goes to common sense.

Regarding public safety, of course we need to fund the police. Its common sense. The whole point of police is to protect us.

What about our national borders? Why wouldn't I want to control who gets to come in? It's just common sense, like locking your front door.

The abortion issue sends my common sense meter right off the scale. Of course we shouldn't kill babies. What's next? Kill the old? Kill the sick? Kill the people who don't look like us?

Men and women are physically different. That's the way God made us. We can pretend otherwise, but it's just common sense. Men are men, and women are women. I doubt that we can improve on it.

Finally, my vote will not go for bigger government and more taxes to redistribute my income to others. The gross incompetence of so many government programs demonstrates the common sense that the government that governs least, governs best.

Donald Krueger, Portage