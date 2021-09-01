Vote for candidates who protect our democracy -- Robert F. Chapman

My father, James, was a deck officer in the Merchant Marines in the North Atlantic and Mediterranean. My father-in-law, Norman Wachholz, was a rifleman in George Patton’s 3rd Army for five campaigns.
They stood up to dictators trying to destroy our precious democracy during World War II. Today they would return to find an enemy within working to destroy our democracy.
This enemy attacks with repeated lies about the “stolen” 2020 presidential election. These lies destroy trust in our democracy. They also attack our democracy by making it more difficult for our citizens to vote.
Here in Wisconsin, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, leads the attack with the support of other Republicans. This same attack is occurring across our country.
Patriotic citizens need to stand up to what sadly has become “the enemy within.” Stand up by voting for candidates who will protect our democracy.
Robert F. Chapman, Middleton