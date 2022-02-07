Vote for candidates to improve democracy -- Carol Oliver

One thing conservatives and liberals agree on these days is that our democracy is fragile. In a quick internet search of "top global democracies" posted in 2021, the United States ranked in 25th place and "backsliding" was noted.

It's election year. We have an opportunity to choose leaders who will help reverse this trend. But who to vote for?

Choose candidates who are civil, ethical and hardworking. Note whether they talk about important issues or about topics that instill fear. Do they share verifiable facts or personal opinions?

Truth matters, so pay attention to what they say -- and what they do. (Searching for "Ballotpedia" and the candidate's name may be helpful).

Look for candidates who are competent. When seeking medical care, we want professionals who know what they are doing. Experience matters for our political leaders, too.

Determine who and what the candidates are committed to. Will they work tirelessly to defend the Constitution or their private interests? Who is funding their campaigns?

It would be nice if a well-run democracy did not demand any effort on our part. But that is not the case. We must do our homework and then vote for officials who will strengthen our democracy.

Carol Oliver, Sun Prairie