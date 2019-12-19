Vote for better local government -- Earl Kielley

There is an old saying: "You get what you create." Madison voters have perhaps unknowingly created unsafe environments with their votes in three governmental arenas.

The first example is the Madison School Board. A student shot another student with a BB gun. The student had been involved in 25 prior incidents this year. How can any thinking person on the School Board feel a policy with these standards is safe for students.

The next example is the Madison Police Department. Madison has experienced more than 130 reports of shots fired in the city this year. Yet Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway would not support the filling of all the police officer position requested by the Madison Police Department.

In the last example, Dane County District Attorney Ismal Ozanne's office has a high turnover rate with many inexperienced prosecutors, according to an Isthmus report. This can result in technical errors in their cases, with bad people being released into the community again. Ozanne's response was, "I don't think it's a real problem."