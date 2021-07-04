Vote for a change from status quo -- Ken Berg

Wisconsin’s 37th Assembly District has a special election on July 13, and voters have three choices.
The Republican candidate, William Penterman, is 25 years old and talks the talk of someone who wants to continue the gridlock of extreme partisanship that currently exists in Madison. He favors a continuation of gerrymandering, which realigns our state and federal elective office boundaries every 10 years (after census data is made available) in such a way that competitive political races are avoided as much as possible.
The consequence of these actions is a one-party (Republican) rule for the Wisconsin Legislature that is undeniably dysfunctional in the way it operates. It is a huge embarrassment to the people Republican lawmakers are supposed to represent.
The Democratic and independent candidates for this office favor a “fair maps” approach where the boundaries for these political offices would be realigned in a more professional, unbiased manner so competitive political races are more likely to occur. The result of this approach is the likelihood of a more vibrant two-party system, which we would all benefit from.
I am voting for change and not status quo. I hope you will, too.
Ken Berg, Watertown