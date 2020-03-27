Vote early for Judge Karofsky -- Kathleen Falk
Vote early for Judge Karofsky -- Kathleen Falk

These days are really stressful, and I suspect you have a lot on your mind to protect yourself and family. I also know you are caring a lot about your larger community now more than ever.

Our Wisconsin community is choosing a very important justice for our state’s highest court in this election. With our most precious rights at stake, I urge you to vote for Judge Jill Karofsky. I voted early, and I urge you to do so, too.

It is not too late to register and vote early. If you are already registered, I urge you to vote now and not wait in line at your polling place. The deadline to request an absentee ballot is April 2 -- go to myvote.wi.gov to request one.

I have known Judge Karofsky for many years. As a circuit court judge, a former prosecutor, and as the director of the Office of Crime Victim Services, she has devoted her career in public service to applying the law fairly -- no matter how powerful the person before her. That is why she has earned my support and the support of Gov. Jim Doyle, U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Madison, and former Sens. Herb Kohl and Russ Feingold.

Take one task off your plate and vote now from home. Thank you.

Kathleen Falk, Madison, former Dane County executive

