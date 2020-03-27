Vote early for Judge Karofsky -- Kathleen Falk

These days are really stressful, and I suspect you have a lot on your mind to protect yourself and family. I also know you are caring a lot about your larger community now more than ever.
Our Wisconsin community is choosing a very important justice for our state’s highest court in this election. With our most precious rights at stake, I urge you to vote for Judge Jill Karofsky. I voted early, and I urge you to do so, too.
It is not too late to register and vote early. If you are already registered, I urge you to vote now and not wait in line at your polling place. The deadline to request an absentee ballot is April 2 -- go to myvote.wi.gov to request one.
I have known Judge Karofsky for many years. As a circuit court judge, a former prosecutor, and as the director of the Office of Crime Victim Services, she has devoted her career in public service to applying the law fairly -- no matter how powerful the person before her. That is why she has earned my support and the support of Gov. Jim Doyle, U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Madison, and former Sens. Herb Kohl and Russ Feingold.
Take one task off your plate and vote now from home. Thank you.
Kathleen Falk, Madison, former Dane County executive
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!