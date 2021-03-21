Vote against a full-time Madison City Council -- A. Peter Cannon

I support a larger Madison City Council. Let more people sit at the table. Make it easier for citizens to interact with our council members by having smaller districts. Make the job of council member easier by having more members to do the work.
Milwaukee has fewer council members. Is Milwaukee better governed?
Proponents argue that fewer full-time council members will be more professional and spend more time on policy issues. But when your job is being a council member, losing an election means losing your full-time job, so you will spend full-time running for reelection. Let’s have council members who are more concerned about good public policy than their own job security.
Proponents argue that higher salaries will open the job to all citizens. But all citizens may not be able to afford to run, because it will cost much more to run in a district that is twice as large. Minorities will make up a smaller percentage of the total district population than they do now. How will that increase diversity of representation? It won’t.
A smaller, full-time council is a bad idea. Vote against it
A. Peter Cannon, Madison