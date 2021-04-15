Vos want to take executive powers -- Janice Knapp-Cordes

In my eighth-grade civics class, I learned that the legislative branch enacts laws and the executive branch carries out the laws. Now I quote from Wednesday's State Journal article "Wisconsin strikes deal to save aid":

"Speaking with reporters before [Gov. Tony] Evers announced the state’s deal with the USDA, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos suggested legislators could secure those dollars by voting to override Evers’ veto of legislation passed earlier this year by Republicans that included measures to limit the governor’s use of emergency orders and give Republicans in the Legislature authority over how the state spends future federal COVID-19 dollars."

It seems to me that the Legislature wants to take on the duties of the executive branch. This is very worrisome.