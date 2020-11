Vos waited too long to back precautions -- Erik Ferguson

Thank you for publishing Sunday's column by Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, asking us to belatedly embrace wisdom regarding COVID-19 precautions.

It's nice to hear (for once in recent memory) something reasonable from the leader of our Republican-controlled Assembly.

But I say: shame. Speaker Vos and other Republican legislators across the country have spent most of this year politicizing the pandemic, at the cost of literal lives. At best, he and his ilk have demonized Democrats in the name of getting reelected. At worst, he has been the driving force in shutting down Gov. Tony Evers' very reasonable attempts to contain the virus, in the name of flexing partisan muscle.

Yet now, after the election, and after week on week of Wisconsin's high ranking among states with the most new COVID-19 cases per capita, and after thousands of deaths of our collective loved ones -- now -- Speaker Vos says he agrees with what Gov. Evers has been trying to do all along.

Speaker Vos is one of the main reasons why this year I cast an emphatic, one-party ballot for the first time in my life: against Republicans.