As a member of the Jewish faith, I am offended by the suggestion from Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, that Gov. Tony Evers should suspend the special congressional election because a primary would occur during Chanukah.
First and foremost, this is a transparent maneuver to use Judaism as a tool for political gain, a practice all too common in our history. Moreover, it reflects his obvious ignorance of Judaism: Chanukah (also spelled as Hanukkah) is a minor holiday celebrating a historic event, which has joyous practices (candle-lighting, holiday foods, music) but no ritualistic restrictions that would prevent one from voting.
Its proximity to Christmas has elevated it to a more visible festival, but it does not carry comparable theological significance. So Speaker Vos, please keep your cynical politics and ignorance out of my religion.
Carl Sinderbrand, Middleton